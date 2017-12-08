Blues' Carter Hutton: Lands on IR

The Blues placed Hutton (lower body) on injured reserve Friday.

The Blues have yet to release an expected timetable for Hutton's return to action, so the 31-year-old netminder can be considered out indefinitely until more information regarding the severity of his injury is made available. Ville Husso will backup Jake Allen until Hutton is cleared to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories