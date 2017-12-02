Blues' Carter Hutton: Lasts two frames in loss to Kings
Hutton saved only 18 of 21 shots through two periods of Friday's 4-1 loss to Los Angeles.
The St. Louis backup had been impressive leading into Friday's start with a .946 save percentage and 1.59 GAA through six outings, so this was an unfortunate blip on the radar. While Hutton's track record suggests his early-season form was unsustainable, he's still worth considering as a streamer in seasonal leagues or in daily contests against favorable opponents going forward.
