Blues' Carter Hutton: Late scratch Thursday
Hutton has sustained a lower-body injury and won't be available for Thursday night's game against the visiting Stars.
The Blues have recalled Ville Husso from AHL San Antonio in response to the learning late that Hutton won't be available due to this ailment. Consider the Canadian backstop day-to-day ahead of Saturday's road tilt against the Red Wings.
