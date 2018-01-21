Blues' Carter Hutton: Leaves after yielding three goals in 7:06
Hutton allowed three goals on 12 shots and was chased from the net in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
So much for the slam dunk DFS or streaming play against the league's worst team. The Coyotes scored three times in just 7:06 against Hutton, who exited in favor of former Blues starter Jake Allen. Prior to Saturday, Hutton was an incredible 10-3-1 with a .943 save percentage and 1.73 GAA this season. By far, this was his worst performance of 2017-18. In light of this poor night, it will be interesting to see if the Blues give another opportunity to Allen to reclaim the net.
