Blues' Carter Hutton: Likely moving on from The Lou

Hutton was contacted by eight teams when the unrestricted free agent speaking period opened up Sunday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Hutton came to St. Louis hoping to see an uptick in starts compared to three seasons in Nashville. The 32-year-old netminder got his wish with 62 appearances, including 47 starts, during his two seasons with the Blues. However, Hutton had a league-best .931 save percentage and 2.09 GAA while posting a 17-7-3 record during 2017-18, but the Blues continued to vow their allegiance to Jake Allen for the long term. During free agency, Hutton will be looking for more stability and the opportunity to make around 40 starts in a 1A role next season.