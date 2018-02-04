Blues' Carter Hutton: Living large with yet another shutout
Hutton made 27 saves in a 1-0 win over Buffalo on Saturday night.
Holy Hutton -- this guy is hot. This was his fourth straight win and second shutout in the last two weeks. Hutton continues to outpace former Blues' starter Jake Allen and his individual stats (1.70 GAA and .945 save percentage) are the NHL's best. The 32-year-old career backup is living large right now, but there will be regression to the mean at some point. Milk his current greatness, but get ready to slot in someone else when things sour.
