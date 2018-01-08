Blues' Carter Hutton: Loses in overtime Sunday

Hutton stopped 29 of 33 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to the Capitals.

Hutton was outdueled by Braden Holtby in the overtime period and falls to 8-3-1 on the season. Despite giving up four goals Sunday, Hutton still owns a ridiculous .941 save percentage and has been super reliable when called upon. He's only appeared in 15 games this season, but Hutton is certainly worthy of a spot start whenever he gets the nod.