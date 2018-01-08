Blues' Carter Hutton: Loses in overtime Sunday
Hutton stopped 29 of 33 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to the Capitals.
Hutton was outdueled by Braden Holtby in the overtime period and falls to 8-3-1 on the season. Despite giving up four goals Sunday, Hutton still owns a ridiculous .941 save percentage and has been super reliable when called upon. He's only appeared in 15 games this season, but Hutton is certainly worthy of a spot start whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Wins third straight Thursday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Steals show against Devils•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Receives start against Devils•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Makes 23 saves to defeat Hurricanes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...