Blues' Carter Hutton: Makes 23 saves to defeat Hurricanes

Hutton stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's win over Carolina.

Hutton was making his ninth start of the season and delivered another solid performance. The Blues' backup is sporting a .946 save percentage and is back into the win column after two straight losses. He doesn't see a ton of action behind workhorse Jake Allen, but Hutton is a very reliable spot start who delivers when he's called upon.

