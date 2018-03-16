Blues' Carter Hutton: MRI negative
Hutton (neck) is considered day-to-day after his MRI results didn't show anything concerning, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Coach Mike Yeo told reporters, "It's just a matter of when (Hutton) feels better and ready to get back on the ice," which should be encouraging for fantasy owners. Jake Allen should see the bulk of the starts in Hutton's absence, but Ville Husso could get a look or two depending on how long the Thunder Bay native remains sidelined.
