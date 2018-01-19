Blues' Carter Hutton: Nabs easy win Thursday
Hutton cruised to victory with 20 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.
Hutton came in with a 1.68 GAA and .947 save percentage over his past 10 appearances, and he only strengthened his grip on the top job over Jake Allen with this performance. St. Louis made life easy for Hutton here, holding a 37-21 edge in shots overall while allowing no more than eight in any period. Hutton's value has shot up tremendously over the course of the season, as the former backup's slowly morphed into a strong starting option.
