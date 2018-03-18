Blues' Carter Hutton: Not in net Sunday

Hutton (neck) won't play in Sunday's game against Chicago, as Jake Allen was named the starter Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Although Hutton's now missed five straight games, he's still listed as day-to-day by the team, and he'll have to wait to build upon his stellar .934 save percentage he's logged in 2017-18. Jake Allen should continue to get the majority of the starts while he remains out with Ville Husso as the backup, and Hutton's next chance at returning will be Wednesday against Boston.