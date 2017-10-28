Blues' Carter Hutton: Out for personal reasons
Hutton will not be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets as he tends to a personal matter.
Hutton probably wouldn't have started anyway since the backup worked between the pipes to defeat the Hurricanes on the road Friday night. It sounds like he only needs one day away from the team, but the Blues still needed to call up Ville Husso from AHL San Antonio ahead of this next game.
