Blues' Carter Hutton: Out through weekend

Hutton (neck) will be reevaluated after the weekend, ruling him out Friday versus the Canucks and Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hutton reportedly practiced Friday -- a good sign that he is nearing a return -- but will skip the team's back-to-back set as he continues to recover from a neck issue that has already sidelined him for a couple weeks. More information on his status should arise following the back-to-back, but Jake Allen and Ville Husso will continue to handle goaltending duties in the meantime.

