Blues' Carter Hutton: Patrolling crease against Avalanche

Hutton will guard the cage for Thursday's matchup with Colorado, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hutton's strong run of performances -- he posted a 3-1-0 record and 1.59 GAA in his previous four outings -- has forced coach Mike Yeo to continue giving him the starting nod. The netminder's 25-save shoutout versus Ottawa on Tuesday all but guaranteed he would be back in the net against the Avs; although how he handles their high-powered offense (3.30 goals per game) will go a long way toward determining how the ice time shake out after the All-Star break.