Blues' Carter Hutton: Plays poorly in relief
Hutton yielded four goals on 19 shots in relief of Jake Allen during a 6-0 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
The 32-year-old was having a fantastic season, but his play since February has given it a sizable dent. In his last six appearances, he owns an .882 save percentage and 3.78 GAA. Despite the major cold streak, though, Hutton still leads the league in GAA and is second behind Marc-Andre Fleury in save percentage. Owners will take it, but they still hope this cold streak ends soon.
