Blues' Carter Hutton: Practices Monday
Hutton (personal) was back with the team for practice Monday after attending to a personal matter, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Hutton timed his absence well, as he was likely going to serve as the backup Saturday after having started Friday's matchup with Carolina. With the Ontario native back in the fold, the team will almost certainly reassign Ville Husso back to the minors while Jake Allen continues to see the bulk of the starts as the No. 1 netminder.
