Blues' Carter Hutton: Protecting net against Rangers

Hutton will be between the pipes versus New York on Tuesday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Hutton will make his 2017-18 season debut, spelling Jake Allen in the second half of a back-to-back. The 31-year-old Hutton was a solid relief options for St. Louis last season, as he posted a 13-8-2 record with a.913 save percentage. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native won't challenge Allen for play time and will likely appear in 20 to 30 games this year.