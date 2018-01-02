Blues' Carter Hutton: Receives start against Devils
Hutton will start Tuesday night's home game against the Devils in goal, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
This will mark the second straight start for Hutton after a nice outing against Carolina last time out and Jake Allen seemingly struggling of late. Hutton has been especially effective of late, posting a .963 save percentage and 1.27 GAA over his last four appearances, which included a 48-save shutout on Dec. 16 against an impressive Winnipeg team. He'll look to keep it rolling against a young and impressive New Jersey squad Tuesday.
