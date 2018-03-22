Blues' Carter Hutton: Remains a scratch

Hutton (neck) remains listed as a scratch for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hutton continues to battle a neck issue, leaving Jake Allen as the team's primary netminder and Ville Husso available in a pinch. Although he's considered day-to-day following a negative MRI result, the team should update Hutton's status again when he's ready to return to the cage.