Blues' Carter Hutton: Right back in net amid team struggles
Hutton will start in goal against the visiting Red Wings on Wednesday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Wings are well out of playoff position and needing to adjust without Tomas Tatar, who led the team in scoring with 25 goals last season but was flipped to Vegas for three draft picks Monday. However, the Blues have been the coldest team in the league, having dropped seven straight contests, and not even Hutton -- who has been phenomenal overall with a 15-7-2 record, 2.03 GAA and .933 save percentage -- could stop the bleeding against the Wild on Tuesday night, as he surrendered five goals on 25 shots in relief of Jake Allen, who only lasted one period. If possible, it's best to avoid Blues based on the their horrendous stretch of late.
