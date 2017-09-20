Blues' Carter Hutton: Rough outing in exhibition

Hutton let in two goals on 11 shots Tuesday against Dallas.

There's nothing Hutton can do this preseason to strong arm the starting role from Jake Allen, but the Blues wanted to see better out of their backup. This is the last season on Hutton's contract, and his workload is expected to be under 20 games, so he'll need to make every opportunity count. Tuesday's matchup didn't feature all the top players on either side, and we expect him to bounce back when he has a true starting lineup in front of him