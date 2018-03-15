Blues' Carter Hutton: Ruled out entirely Thursday
Hutton (neck) didn't skate Thursday, which means he won't be available for the evening's home contest against the Avalanche, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Prospect Ville Husso reportedly will serve as the backup to Jake Allen on Thursday. The Blues are clinging to their playoff hopes, so they can't afford to get cute as far as goalie assignments are concerned. Hutton has been the team's best option in net with a 16-7-3 record, 2.02 GAA and .934 save percentage through 25 starts and 30 games in all.
