Blues' Carter Hutton: Ruled out Thursday
Hutton will not serve as the backup against the Flyers on Thursday, as he awaits the birth of his child, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Hutton was unlikely to start Thursday's tilt anyway, so he is really just missing an opportunity to watch from the bench. Instead, Ville Husso will fill in as the reserve netminder until Hutton is able to return to the squad.
