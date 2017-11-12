Blues' Carter Hutton: Sees action in relief of Jake Allen

Hutton stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief of Jake Allen on Saturday against the Islanders.

Hutton entered when it was 4-0 Islanders and the game was already out of reach, so it's hard to judge his performance. He came up with some key saves and with Allen taking the loss, he remains undefeated in five appearances this season. Even though this loss won't do anything to jeopardize Allen's starting role, Hutton owns a solid .943 save percentage and remains a solid fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.