Blues' Carter Hutton: Slated for backup duty Tuesday
Hutton (neck) is projected to serve as the backup to Jake Allen against the Sharks on Tuesday, NHL.com reports.
The writing was on the wall that Hutton would at least be able to assume backup duties in this spot since he was medically cleared Monday and goalie prospect Ville Husso has returned to AHL San Antonio. Hutton has been terrific this season based on a 16-7-3 record, 2.02 GAA and .934 save percentage through 30 games.
