Blues' Carter Hutton: Stands strong again
Hutton made 31 saves on 33 shots in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday.
Hutton can hardly be faulted for losing this one, as he's now conceded just twice in the past 81 shots he's faced. He likely won't get another chance this weekend over Jake Allen, but he showed enough to be worth a pickup if you have a goalie spot to spare.
