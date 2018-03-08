Blues' Carter Hutton: Starting in San Jose
Hutton will be the road starter against the Sharks on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
This shouldn't be surprising given that Hutton leads the league in both GAA (2.02) and save percentage (.934). However, things haven't been as rosy recently, as the 32-year-old has a 3.32 GAA and an .891 save percentage in his last seven games. The Blues have also posted a 2-6-2 record in their last 10 contests, so perhaps we'll need to temper our enthusiasm about this start for Hutton.
