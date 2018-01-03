Blues' Carter Hutton: Steals show against Devils

Hutton made 24 saves on 26 shots in Tuesday's shootout victory over the Devils.

Hutton came up with a huge highlight-reel pad save in overtime that saved the game and sent it to a shootout. The Blues' backup netminder has looked excellent in back-to-back victories, boosting his save percentage to .944 on the season. With Jake Allen going through some struggles, Hutton could see some more action in the near-future. The veteran is sporting a 7-3-0 record and has been great when called upon, so take advantage and ride him while he's hot.