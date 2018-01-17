Blues' Carter Hutton: Sterling stretch continues
Hutton saved 31 of 32 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Toronto.
This was Hutton's fourth win in five starts, and he now sports a 9-3-1 record, .942 save percentage and 1.78 GAA for the campaign. The 32-year-old veteran has been a career backup, so while he might be receiving the bulk of starts for the Blues currently, it's unlikely he remains their No. 1 starter through the end of the season. For the time being, Hutton clearly checks out as an excellent option, though.
