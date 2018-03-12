Blues' Carter Hutton: Still dealing with injury
Hutton (neck) is apparently still dealing with his injury and is unlikely to be in the lineup Monday against the Ducks, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The reason to believe that Hutton won't be active Monday is that the Blues recalled Ville Husso from the AHL. Husso was also called up before St. Louis' previous game Saturday because of Hutton's neck issue. The 32-year-old's next chance to return will be Thursday against the Avalanche. In the mean time, Jake Allen will be left to shoulder the load.
