Blues' Carter Hutton: Still sidelined Saturday

Hutton (neck) remains out for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Hutton remains day-to-day after an MRI on Friday revealed nothing of concern, but he appears a likely candidate to sit out both of the weekend's contests. Jake Allen will receive the start Saturday, while Ville Husso will continue to serve as the backup until Hutton (neck) is ready to rock.

