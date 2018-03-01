Blues' Carter Hutton: Stop 35 to end losing streak

Hutton made 35 saves on 36 shots in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Hutton and the Blues will be breathing a sigh of relief after this one. This win snaps a seven-game losing streak for St. Louis, but it also represents a turnaround for the 32-year-old after some recent struggles. In his prior five games he posted a 4.02 GAA and an .858 save percentage. The Blues will hope that Hutton has recaptured the form that led to him entering this start with a 2.03 GAA and a .933 save percentage.