Blues' Carter Hutton: Stops 23 to beat Avs
Hutton made 23 saves in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Avalanche.
Hutton bounced back beautifully after getting the hook in his previous start. With a 15-5-1 record, 1.70 GAA and .944 save percentage, the 32-year-old veteran remains the clear-cut starter for his club over Jake Allen.
