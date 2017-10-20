Blues' Carter Hutton: Stops 38 in win
Hutton made 38 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Hutton was superb once again after shutting out the Rangers in his first appearance, limiting the damage to one goal as his team was outshot 16-8 in the first period and continuing to stand tall in a fast-paced contest with just two more goals allowed on 25 shots the rest of the way. The first tally against Hutton came on the power play, as Alexander Kerfoot ended the backup netminder's season-opening shutout streak at 73:40. Starter Jake Allen has been alright with a 4-2-0 record, 2.80 GAA and .918 save percentage, but the 31-year-old Hutton could start making a push for more playing time if he keeps performing like this.
More News
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Excels in season debut•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Protecting net against Rangers•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Rough outing in exhibition•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Makes 34 saves in win over Hurricanes•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Chosen for Saturday start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...