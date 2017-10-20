Blues' Carter Hutton: Stops 38 in win

Hutton made 38 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Hutton was superb once again after shutting out the Rangers in his first appearance, limiting the damage to one goal as his team was outshot 16-8 in the first period and continuing to stand tall in a fast-paced contest with just two more goals allowed on 25 shots the rest of the way. The first tally against Hutton came on the power play, as Alexander Kerfoot ended the backup netminder's season-opening shutout streak at 73:40. Starter Jake Allen has been alright with a 4-2-0 record, 2.80 GAA and .918 save percentage, but the 31-year-old Hutton could start making a push for more playing time if he keeps performing like this.