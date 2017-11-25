Blues' Carter Hutton: Stops all but one in loss

Hutton made 26 saves on 27 Nashville shots in a 2-0 Friday loss to the Predators.

There wasn't much more that Hutton could have done in this one. The one shot to beat him came off a one-timer that clipped in off the post on his right, and he didn't allow anything else until being pulled for the extra skater. Hutton doesn't start often enough to warrant a spot in most leagues, but his consistent play when he does get a start makes him an excellent option for daily players.