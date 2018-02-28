Blues' Carter Hutton: Struggles in relief

Hutton allowed five goals on 25 shots after entering to start the second period of Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.

This was a tough spot for Hutton, as the Blues had no answers for the Wild, and he was was left out to dry after Jake Allen saved just five of eight shots in the first period. Hutton still boasts a rock-solid .933 save percentage and 2.03 GAA for the campaign, but considering his track record as a backup, it could prove ill-advised to count on him sustaining those numbers through the end of the season. It also hurts that St. Louis dealt Paul Stastny at the trade deadline.