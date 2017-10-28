Blues' Carter Hutton: Takes win Friday
Hutton saved 26 of 27 shots during Friday's 2-1 win over Carolina.
Make it three wins in three starts for Hutton, and the St. Louis backup also sports a jaw-dropping .950 save percentage and 1.67 GAA. While those numbers probably speak more to how strongly the Blues have been playing than their No. 2 goalie's performance, Hutton checks out as a solid streaming option and handcuff candidate in deeper settings.
