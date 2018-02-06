Blues' Carter Hutton: Tapped for start against Minnesota
Hutton will tend the twine for Tuesday night's contest against the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Discounting a major hiccup against Arizona on Jan. 20, Hutton has been absolutely tremendous over the last seven games, allowing one goal or fewer in each contest and posting a .963 save percentage over that span. The career backup is playing some of the best hockey of his career right now and has ran away with the starting job in St. Louis. He'll look to keep up the momentum against a Minnesota squad that has been solid offensively of late, recording 3.27 goals per game in January.
