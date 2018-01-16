Blues' Carter Hutton: Tapped for start Tuesday

Hutton will start in goal for Tuesday night's contest in Toronto, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

This will mark Hutton's seventh appearance in the Blues' last eight games, as Jake Allen continues to slump. Over that span, Hutton has managed a 3-0-1 record to go with a .924 save percentage and 2.13 GAA, so another solid showing against an explosive Maple Leafs offense would continue to put the pressure on Allen. Now may be a good time too, as the Buds have scored three goals or fewer in each of their last seven contests.