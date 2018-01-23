Blues' Carter Hutton: Tapped for Tuesday start

Hutton will defend the net for Tuesday night's showdown against the Senators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Despite beginning the season as the Blues' backup, Hutton has essentially forced his way into the starting role over Jake Allen and will make his eighth start in the last 10 games despite getting shelled his last time out, allowing three goals on 12 shots to the bottom-dwelling Coyotes. The 32-year-old will look to turn it around against an Ottawa squad that has lost four of its last five.