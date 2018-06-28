Blues' Carter Hutton: Targeted by Buffalo
Hutton is reportedly the primary option for the Sabres goaltending vacancy, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
It should be noted, there is no deal in place and nothing can become official until Sunday; however, Hutton -- who is considered all but out the door in St. Louis -- appears to be in line to take over the No. 1 job for the Sabres. Initial indications out of the Queen City had Linus Ullmark taking over for the departing Robin Lehner. If the 31-year-old Hutton does land in Buffalo, it also likely means the end of Chad Johnson's second stint with the club.
