Blues' Carter Hutton: Tasked with slowing Carolina
Hutton is the confirmed home starter versus the Hurricanes on Saturday night, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
No. 1 goalie Jake Allen was due for a break after starting the past four games and taking losses in three of those decisions. Enter Hutton, who has been spectacular in limited action, as evidenced by a 5-3-0 record, 1.64 GAA and .949 save percentage. He'll look to stay out of the vortex of a Hurricanes squad that has won each of its last four and ranks second in shots per game (34.8).
