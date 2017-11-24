Blues' Carter Hutton: Tending goal Friday

Hutton will be the home starter versus the Predators on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues are playing Friday and Saturday, so Hutton was pretty much guaranteed to get a start in one of those games. He's been outstanding in limited action this year. Through five contests, he's 4-0-0 with a 1.71 GAA and a .943 save percentage.

