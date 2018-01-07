Blues' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Sunday

Hutton will start in goal Sunday against host Washington, NHL.com reports.

This will be the fourth start in the past five games for Hutton, and he'll give starter Jake Allen a chance to rest after the No. 1 goalie suffered a road loss to the Flyers on Saturday. Hutton is 8-3-0 with a 1.64 GAA and .947 save percentage, which are far and away the best marks of an NHL career that is five years old.