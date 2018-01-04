Blues' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Thursday

Hutton will protect the net against the Golden Knights on Thursday. Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hutton will make his third straight start, as coach Mike Yeo continues to ride the hot hand. The 31-year-old registered a 1.92 GAA in his wins over Carolina and New Jersey and will look to keep rolling against the Golden Knights. It will be a tough matchup for the netminder, as Vegas is on an eight-game winning streak and is 9-0-1 in its previous 10 outings.