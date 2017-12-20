Blues' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Wednesday

Hutton will defend the cage against the Flames on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hutton will get the first game of the Blues' back-to-back when he squares off with Calgary. The Ontario native is coming off a 48-save shutout over the Jets on Saturday and will look to repeat that performance Wednesday. The news likely means start Jake Allen will get the nod against Edmonton on Thursday.

