Blues' Carter Hutton: Unavailable again Saturday

Hutton (undisclosed) will not be available for Saturday's matchup against the Kings, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hutton continues to nurse an undisclosed issue that surfaced in practice before Thursday's game against the Sharks. Jake Allen gets the starting nod again Saturday as a result, with Ville Husso set to serve as the backup. HIs next opportunity to tend the twine arrives Monday versus the Ducks.