Blues' Carter Hutton: Will not start Thursday

Hutton (undisclosed) was injured during practice and will not start against the Sharks on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Hutton is in the middle of a career year, taking over Jake Allen's spot at the No. 1 goalie option in St. Louis. His 2.02 GAA and .934 save percentage are both career bests and a 16-7-3 record doesn't look too bad either. His injury status will be updated when more information becomes available.

