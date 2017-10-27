Blues' Carter Hutton: Will oppose Hurricanes

Hutton will guard the cage against the Hurricanes on the road Friday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues' top netminder, Jake Allen, started the team's past two games and could use a breather after a tough-luck overtime loss to the Golden Knights and then dousing the Flames with a 23-save win Wednesday. Hutton makes for a nice speculative DFS option, as he's undefeated through two games to complement robust peripherals, including a 2.00 GAA and .946 save percentage. Plus, the Hurricanes played a day ago, having traveled to Toronto for a 6-3 win over the Buds; they could be winded.