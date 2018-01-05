Blues' Carter Hutton: Wins third straight Thursday

Hutton saved 32 of 31 shots during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Hutton has now started three consecutive games for the Blues and won each. He sports an 8-3-0 record, .947 save percentage and 1.64 GAA for the campaign and appears to be locked into a starter's workload for the duration of his current heater. This surge definitely has Hutton on the fantasy radar in the majority of settings, but fantasy owners shouldn't forget he entered 2017-18 with a career .910 save percentage and 2.51 GAA. Additionally, Jake Allen is the more talented netminder and is also being paid to be the clear-cut No. 1 starter.